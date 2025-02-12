CHAOS AT DOJ IN THE FIRST WEEK OF THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION? Blame Barack Obama. For 12 of the past 16 years the ranks of DOJ Attorneys have been stuffed full of liberal progressives — time to go.

The story also addresses the issue of January 6 prosecutors and the fact that there were hundreds of Assistant U.S. Attorneys brought from across the country to staff the cases since the volume was greater than the U.S. Attorney for D.C. could manage. The story notes that the sheer numbers in that regard mean “they all can’t be fired” — most do not deserve to be fired — there is certainly a meaningful way for new management to review the work done and make a determination whether continued employment in the same capacity is warranted. It might not be next week or next month, but where the work of individual prosecutors is found to have exceeded what could be called “doing justice” that prosecutor could pay for that with their job.

“Fairness” and “justice” are the North Stars of public prosecutors, not winning. Some — not all — either never realized that in their zealotry or they lost track of it somewhere along the way. I saw many examples and, with the benefit of my 21 years doing the same job in a very different way, I would sign the termination paperwork for many based on my experiences.

Let them go chasing social justice objectives that are at the center of their worldview. But they aren’t entitled to do it in the name of the United States Department of Justice.