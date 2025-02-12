ARE WE STILL PLAYING THIS GAME IN 2025, REALLY? JD Vance’s 12-year-old relative denied heart transplant because she is unvaccinated. “Adaline Deal, a distant relative of the VP by marriage through his half-siblings, was born with two rare heart conditions that her family knew would one day require a transplant, her mother Janeen Deal told The Cincinnati Enquirer.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.