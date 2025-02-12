THEY CERTAINLY DIDN’T SURVEY MY FAMILY: We Speak 3,000 Fewer Words Daily Since 2005. “A recent study has revealed that on average, we speak 3,000 fewer words each day compared to the year 2005. Between 2005 and 2018, researchers from the University of Arizona found that the average number of spoken words fell from 16,000 to around 13,000. Technology, particularly texting, is one of the reasons for the decline, say the authors of the study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.”