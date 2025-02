THIS IS CNN:

CNN meltdown after Scott Jennings asks: A judge can cover up fraud, but the President of the United States can’t stop it? 🤔🔥

The panic is real! Jennings hit a nerve, and now CNN is spiraling. Apparently, an unelected judge can sweep fraud under the rug, but if a sitting… pic.twitter.com/5zsa75bNIT

— TheWakeninq2 (@wakeninq2) February 11, 2025