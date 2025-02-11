21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Internet goes wild for hulking Special Forces agent spotted with Pete Hegseth on early morning run.

The internet has gone wild for a hulking Special Forces agent after he was spotted on an early morning run with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Hegseth, 44, was pictured pumping iron and jogging outdoors during a trip to Germany, where he is visiting senior military leaders at US command centers. But social media users were more interested in a man pictured flanking Hegseth, who appeared to be one of the US Special Forces agents stationed in the country. The man was seen with a huge smile on his face as he jogged with ease during their dawn workout in Stuttgart, south-west Germany on Tuesday morning. ‘Super hot’, one person commented below the image on X, while others posted gifs expressing the same sentiment on the Elon Musk-owned platform. ‘Dude needs to be in all recruitment material moving forward,’ one person wrote. ‘More men like this!!!!!’ another said beside a gif of a man applauding. ‘Real Life Hulk?’ one person said, while another wrote: ‘Look at this absolute UNIT’. DailyMail.com has contacted the Department of Defense for clarification on the man’s role in the US military.

Yesterday, Hegseth did a few things that re-enshrined the idea that America’s military is back. He trained with a bunch of members of the military. He was pumping iron. This was awesome because the image that you want to give off to the world is one that implies, if you screw with us, then we will kick your a**. That is the image that the American military should be purveying to the rest of the world. The second thing Hegsteh did was to restore Fort Bragg’s name, renaming Fort Bragg back to Fort Bragg. But there was a twist, and this was really smart. Fort Bragg was originally named Braxton Bragg, who was a former U.S. Army artillery commander and West Point graduate who fought for the Confederacy during the American Civil War. One of the reasons many of the forts in the United States were named for Confederate generals was not because there was a great love for the Confederacy in the United States. Rather, it was the way to bring a country back together after the most bloody civil war in American history (and possibly world history) by expressing conciliation and recognizing that the Confederacy did exist but was subsumed into the broader union. The Biden administration decided to rename Fort Bragg, reasoning that, presumably, when black soldiers went to Fort Bragg, they would suddenly think of Braxton Bragg and the old racism of America. Hegseth found another American hero who happened to be named Bragg: Private First Class Roland Bragg, a World War II hero who earned the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his exceptional courage during the Battle of the Bulge. So they restored the legacy of Fort Bragg without paying homage to a Confederate soldier, which is a smart way of squaring the circle. All this goes to the broader effort Trump is conducting, which is understanding the power of images. This is something Trump understands better than anyone alive. He’s the best marketer in the history of the American Republic, bar none.

Much more like this, please.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Rename Fort Hood after this guy. And Fort Lee after this guy.