KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Low-T Dem Wusses Stupidly Think They’re in Shape for a Fight. “Of course, the loudmouth elected Dems don’t fight their own battles; they’re exhorting the little people in the party to get out there and make life difficult for President Trump and his supporters. It’s rough for them that a lot of their little people voted Trump-Vance last November. It’s tough to whip up a mob when it’s lost a lot of its mobbishness.”