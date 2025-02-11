THE LAMENTATIONS OF THEIR WOMEN: Terrified staff left hysterical as ‘well drilled’ DOGE nerds storm hyper ‘woke’ Department of Education.

Elon Musk’s nerd army stormed into the Department of Education on Tuesday and saved over $900 million.

Musk’s DOGE lieutenants Akash Bobba and Ethan Shaotran, both 22, already have access to the department, NBC News reported.

And as many as 16 DOGE team members have entered the premises as the agency begins to be ripped apart.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, (D-MD) described the terror agency staff are feeling after Musk’s team entered to ‘actively dismantle’ the institution.

‘They are in the building, on the 6th floor, canceling grants and contracts,’ she said in an interview with HuffPost.