ELON, WHAT IS BEST IN LIFE?

Elon Musk changed his name to Harry Bolz on Twitter and now @cnn is covering it as news. Watch this clip. The legacy media is totally dead, they primarily exist now to be mocked online by everyone with a functional brain: pic.twitter.com/er5N5XQ938 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 11, 2025

Earlier: Who Let the DOGEs Out?

I fear though, that Musk may be taking Saul Alinksy’s sixth rule for radicals a bit too literally: “A good tactic is one your people enjoy. If your people aren’t having a ball doing it, there is something very wrong with the tactic.”

Having big Harry Bolz!