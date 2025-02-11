ELON, WHAT IS BEST IN LIFE?
Elon Musk changed his name to Harry Bolz on Twitter and now @cnn is covering it as news. Watch this clip. The legacy media is totally dead, they primarily exist now to be mocked online by everyone with a functional brain: pic.twitter.com/er5N5XQ938
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 11, 2025
Earlier: Who Let the DOGEs Out?
I fear though, that Musk may be taking Saul Alinksy’s sixth rule for radicals a bit too literally: “A good tactic is one your people enjoy. If your people aren’t having a ball doing it, there is something very wrong with the tactic.”
Having big Harry Bolz!