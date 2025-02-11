SYSTEMS UPGRADE COMPLETE:

Lloyd Austin wore five face masks and skipped out on his job without telling anyone. Pete Hegseth works out with the men he's tasked with leading. pic.twitter.com/hSpTQa4ZW4 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 11, 2025

Not least of whom, Throk:

Either Hamas releases the rest of the hostages or SecDef is just going to send Throk over there with a spiked club and a get-out-of-war-crimes-free card pic.twitter.com/mEKsZeGNxt — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 11, 2025

Flashback: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s Hospitalization Saga Just Got Worse. “Is anyone else in the presidential line of succession in the hospital? If there were, we would never know. Who is talking to whom in this administration, and why is it that the easy, most simple things are disregarded or outright ignored?”

As Glenn noted at the start of last year, mercifully, team Biden’s last year in office, “It’s totally normal for senior officials to disappear for days.”

It is if they’re Democrats; the DNC-MSM was happy to look the other way at these issues, in contrast to how they report on a Republican president — and even his first lady: CNN’s Brian Stelter Accidentally Stumbles Upon One of the Biggest Issues of Joe Biden’s Presidency.

Another Twitter/X user responded with another inconvenient point. “I don’t think you’ve gone 2 minutes without thinking about Trump in the past 9 years.” Ouch. But beyond the dunks, it was interesting to see Stelter suggest that not seeing the president for long stretches of time was actually a good thing, when that was one of the core problems with Biden’s presidency: That he was an absentee president, wasn’t present half the time, and even when he was, he didn’t appear to be all there – which is when his handlers stepped in. Stelter’s .02 is especially fascinating when one considers his fretting over First Lady Melania Trump allegedly going missing at one point during Trump’s first term: Sooo… to recap: Democrat presidents laying low is a good thing, Republican First Ladies being out of the spotlight for more than a couple of days is problematic, and Republican presidents being out front and center to let the people know they are there and leading is going overboard. Got it (I think!).

