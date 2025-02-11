THE LEFT THINKS WE STILL LIVE IN A WORLD WHERE THE MEDIA CAN PROTECT THEIR REPUTATIONS FROM ANY SELF-INFLICTED HARM:

The American Bar Association destroyed its remaining credibility to be treated as an honest entity when it acted like Joe Biden could tweet the Equal Rights Amendment into law. This is a partisan organization the media pretends is nonpartisan in order to attack Republicans. https://t.co/hFdQJkLDJH — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 10, 2025

But since the dinosaur legacy media is held in lower regard than almost any other institution, lefty reputations are crumbling all around them.