TRUMP 47 IS SO MUCH BETTER PREPARED THAN TRUMP 45 WAS:

I’m beginning to think that Trump 2.0 was counting on them to pick this fight https://t.co/ZpnAneOxIh — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 11, 2025

Team Trump is doing Simone Biles routines inside the Left’s OODA loop.