Democrats in Disarray as Trump Pushes Through Agenda.

The first weeks of the Trump administration have brought the reality of Democrats’ situation into a harsh light, according to conversations with more than 20 operatives and elected officials. Party members and officials fall broadly into two camps, said those familiar with such discussions. One camp has wanted to take a cautious approach, and the other has wanted to be more aggressive. But both are vexed.

About 10 days ago, Schumer was on a private call with governors, who urged him to unify senators in fighting back against Trump’s nominees. The fact that some of Trump’s cabinet nominees received Democratic votes angered many in the party.

In an interview, Schumer said the governors wanted senators to vote “no” on all nominees.

“Some of my caucus didn’t want to do that, but basically I agreed with [the governors] and said, I’m going to urge people to vote no on every nominee, and we’re going to work hard,” he said, adding that Democrats did unanimously oppose Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought.