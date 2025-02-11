February 11, 2025

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Another Biden Timebomb Just Blew Up. “Put simply: much of the spending in the Biden Cabal’s signature legislative wins was backloaded into what they hoped would be his second term, his reelection guaranteed by phony jobs numbers and oodles of debt dressed up like a drag queen named Ro Busty Growth.”

Posted at 1:14 pm by Stephen Green