KRUISER: Progressive Rag The American Prospect Says Trump Could Learn Something From…Hitler.

Here in the year of our Lord 2025, it is virtually impossible to be too absurd when mocking the American Left. Yes, it has been that way for a while, but it really went off the deep end when the lefties had to pretend that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had brains. That kind of forced delusion will break anybody.

This is particularly rough on me. Ever since I first stepped on a stage to tell a joke almost 43 years ago, absurdism has been the favored weapon in my comedic arsenal with which to lampoon anyone or anything. For most of my career it wasn’t difficult for me to find a ridiculous way to make fun of people. I was weirder than everyone else back in those days.

Then the world became weirder than I am, especially over in Lefty Land. I haven’t really adjusted to that. As most of you can imagine, being normal — or more normal than half the country, anyway — is off-brand for me. I can’t say that I’m a fan.