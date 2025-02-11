February 11, 2025

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Force the Democrats to Explain Their DOGE Vapors. “This is a golden opportunity for Republicans in Washington to force their Democratic counterparts to defend their lust for ripping off the citizens of this great land. The Dem-friendly mainstream media certainly isn’t going to press them on it. ‘What are you afraid that DOGE will find?’ should ringing around all over the Capitol.”

Posted at 9:06 am by Stephen Green