THIS WILL END WELL: Lyft to launch autonomous vehicle service in Dallas.

Rideshare company Lyft will bring another self-driving technology to the North Texas market, one of its co-founders announced Monday.

“It’s all part of our promise to serve and connect, and we’re excited to have Marubeni along for the ride,” Risher said.

In 2026, riders will be able to hail autonomous vehicles through the Lyft app and the company plans to expand the self-driving technology to other cities, Risher said.

The company previously announced in November it would launch self-driving cars in Atlanta. Now, the company says its autonomous cars will be in Dallas by 2026, according to David Risher’s post on X . Lyft is partnering with Marubeni and Mobileye, a leader in self-driving tech and advanced driver assistance, Risher said.

Several other companies have announced plans to bring autonomous technology of all shapes and sizes to North Texas in the coming years.

A year ago, KDFW-4, the Dallas Fox affiliate reported, “Dallas has worst drivers in Texas, ranked Top 10 for worst in the country: Forbes.”

Adding autonomous vehicles to the mix won’t help matters.