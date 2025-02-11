LET’S SEE IF THE PA LIVES UP TO IT: In major win for Trump, PA’s Abbas signs decree ending ‘pay-to-slay’ system. “Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas signed a decree on Monday canceling legislation that conditioned welfare payments to Palestinian security prisoners on the length of their sentences in Israeli jails, in addition to providing stipends to the families of terrorists killed while carrying out attacks.”

Update: That didn’t take very long.