HOWEVER MUCH YOU DESPISE THE MEDIA, IT IS NOT ENOUGH:

I now have much better insight as to why Silicon Valley has sifted to the right.

Her entire “analysis” is petty and personal insults about the men she covers. Contempt just absolutely drips off her tongue in every sentence.

To Swisher, they’re just scared little boys who want people to love them. They have “little dick energy.” And so on.

Psychologists have a norm that they don’t diagnose people who aren’t their patients. But she has a story for each billionaire whose politics she doesn’t like and knows exactly why they became who they are.

This is the person that the media crowned as perhaps their most prominent “tech reporter.” It’s all psychobabble drivel not held to any kind of evidentiary standards, obviously motivated by pettiness and contempt disguised as journalism.

This would radicalize anyone against the media.