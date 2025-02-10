TO BE FAIR, THE TARGETS WERE BULL****: Only 5% of countries deliver climate plans for meeting targets under the Paris Agreement. “The nonbinding multinational agreement commits signing nations to limit greenhouse gas emissions to 1.5 degrees celsius of warming above pre-industrial levels. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement upon taking office last month.”

It’s not exactly cute when world leaders plot to restrict liberty and impede economic growth to fine-tune a relationship between carbon and global temperatures, which we don’t fully understand and might not exist at all.