The Pentagon said that @SpaceX has saved the government over $40B. One SLS launch costs billions. One SpaceX launch costs less than $75M. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell on SpaceX's $22B in gov contracts: "We earned that. We bid it, we were the lowest price, best bidder, we… https://t.co/itEesSLXHd — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 6, 2025

And if Starship achieves its goal of reducing the cost to orbit by one or two orders of magnitude…