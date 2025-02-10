TRUMP CONFIRMS PALESTINIANS WILL HAVE NO RIGHT OF RETURN UNDER GAZA TAKEOVER PLAN: ‘They’re going to have much better housing.’

President Trump has confirmed that under his controversial development plan for the war-torn Gaza Strip, Palestinians would not be allowed to return to the Hamas-run enclave.

“No, they wouldn’t, because they’re going to have much better housing. Much better,” Trump told Fox News “Special Report” host Bret Baier in a clip from the weekend interview that aired Monday morning on “Fox & Friends.”

“In other words, I’m talking about building a permanent place for them because if they have to return now, it’ll be years before you could ever — it’s not habitable,” the president went on. “It would be years before it could happen.”