BUT THE GREAT REPLACEMENT THEORY IS JUST A MYTH, RIGHT? RIGHT?

LEFT, OCT 2024: As the election neared, KJP assured Americans that no FEMA funds were being diverted to Illegals. RIGHT, TODAY: Elon exposes that FEMA still sending taxpayer dollars to illegals — just LAST WEEK having sent $59M to illegals for luxury hotels. More lies. pic.twitter.com/eSw90bWgT7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 10, 2025

The federal bureaucracy was weaponized against the people it was supposed to serve. But payback’s a… you know.