BUT THE GREAT REPLACEMENT THEORY IS JUST A MYTH, RIGHT? RIGHT?
LEFT, OCT 2024: As the election neared, KJP assured Americans that no FEMA funds were being diverted to Illegals.
RIGHT, TODAY: Elon exposes that FEMA still sending taxpayer dollars to illegals — just LAST WEEK having sent $59M to illegals for luxury hotels.
More lies. pic.twitter.com/eSw90bWgT7
— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 10, 2025
The federal bureaucracy was weaponized against the people it was supposed to serve. But payback’s a… you know.