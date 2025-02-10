CHRISTIAN TOTO: Princess Bride Star Wallace Shawn: Israel Worse Than Nazis.

Best known for both serious fare (1981’s “My Dinner with Andre”) and the 1987 classic “The Princess Bride,” Shawn is one of Israel’s harshest critics.

Shawn chose this moment, as Israeli hostages reveal the horror of their captivity, to compare Israel to Nazi Germany. Except Israel, he said, is actually worse.

The Jewish artist told “The Katie Halper Show,” according to Variety, that Israel is “doing evil that is just as great as what the Nazis did.”

Except when it’s worse, he added.