NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Sunday Sermon: ‘Sometimes Violence Is Necessary.’

Tennessee preacher Dr. Steve Caudle appears to call for violence against Elon Musk while spreading a rabid form of misinformation about DOGE:

“Sometimes the devil will act so ugly that you have no other choice but to get violent and fight."

Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/5KK3K2yHkN

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 10, 2025