FOR SUPER BOWL 60, THIS WOULD BE A HALFTIME SHOW WORTHY OF THE BIG GAME:

Somewhere, the Motown music hitmakers of the 1960s and 1970s, such as the original members of the Four Tops and The Temptations who have passed on, are surely rolling over in their graves at what soul and R&B music has devolved into when an incomprehensible and vulgar mess like rapper Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” can win five Grammy Awards, as it did last Sunday night.

Awarding it “Song of the Year” and “Record of the Year” doesn’t speak very highly of the music industry today or of the 13,000 Grammy-voting members of the Recording Academy, either, whose taste appears to be all in their mouths.

“Not Like Us” is sonic entropy that I won’t deign to call music. I haven’t the slightest idea what Lamar is trying to say, because the lyrics are an incoherent, illiterate word salad that would make former Vice President Kamala Harris sound like a rocket scientist by comparison. From what I’ve been able to ascertain online, “Not Like Us” is basically intended as a “diss” aimed at rival rapper Drake.

The song, if you can call it that, is replete with a flurry of gratuitous F-bombs and N-words. But as bad as that is, Lamar also put out a “gay remix” that is even more obscene, with explicit descriptions of sex acts.

* * * * * * * * *

All of this raises a serious question: What was NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell—or whoever in the league’s C-suites chose Lamar as the big game’s halftime performer—thinking?