FOR SUPER BOWL 60, THIS WOULD BE A HALFTIME SHOW WORTHY OF THE BIG GAME:
Somewhere, the Motown music hitmakers of the 1960s and 1970s, such as the original members of the Four Tops and The Temptations who have passed on, are surely rolling over in their graves at what soul and R&B music has devolved into when an incomprehensible and vulgar mess like rapper Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” can win five Grammy Awards, as it did last Sunday night.
Awarding it “Song of the Year” and “Record of the Year” doesn’t speak very highly of the music industry today or of the 13,000 Grammy-voting members of the Recording Academy, either, whose taste appears to be all in their mouths.
“Not Like Us” is sonic entropy that I won’t deign to call music. I haven’t the slightest idea what Lamar is trying to say, because the lyrics are an incoherent, illiterate word salad that would make former Vice President Kamala Harris sound like a rocket scientist by comparison. From what I’ve been able to ascertain online, “Not Like Us” is basically intended as a “diss” aimed at rival rapper Drake.
The song, if you can call it that, is replete with a flurry of gratuitous F-bombs and N-words. But as bad as that is, Lamar also put out a “gay remix” that is even more obscene, with explicit descriptions of sex acts.
* * * * * * * * *
All of this raises a serious question: What was NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell—or whoever in the league’s C-suites chose Lamar as the big game’s halftime performer—thinking?
Welcome to Weimar America, where the left views Donald Trump as a uniquely vulgar individual, whereas Lamar is fit to both perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and at Fourth of July ceremonies at the White House of recently retired President Obama.
Next year’s NFL championship game in February 2026 will be Super Bowl 60, and with the 60th being a milestone number, allow me to propose a halftime show worthy of the occasion: A Beatles reunion, of sorts.
But not just a reunion of the two remaining members of the Fab Four by themselves, however. I would have Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, both of whom are still recording and performing in concert despite being 82 and 84, respectively, be joined onstage for the 15-minute halftime extravaganza by their musician offspring—James McCartney; the late John Lennon’s sons Julian and Sean Lennon; the late George Harrison’s son Dhani Harrison; and Ringo’s son, Zak Starkey.
Would McCartney and Starr, proselytizing vegetarians (is there any other kind?), deign to perform at a sport centered around a ball commonly dubbed “the pigskin?”