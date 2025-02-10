MOVE FAST AND BREAK THINGS FIX FOREIGN ELECTIONS:

Meta has reportedly placed former intelligence operatives in charge of its election integrity efforts.

Full text:

The platform’s online security chief, ex-CIA officer Aaron Berman, reportedly implemented sweeping content controls across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp during Brazil’s 2022 elections.

The program included content removal, warning labels, and message forwarding restrictions.

Meta Online Trust and Safety Executive Aaron Berman:

“We remove content on Facebook and Instagram that discourages voting or interferes with voting”

Meta placed warning labels on more than 150 million U.S. election-related posts.

The company expanded its fact-checking partnerships in Brazil from four to six organizations, raising concerns about intelligence community influence over democratic processes.

Source: @NameRedacted247