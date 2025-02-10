KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trump Can Outlast the Dems’ Desperate Stalling Tantrums. “Let them keep flailing, it’s going nowhere for them. They are all so blinded by Trump Derangement Syndrome that they don’t know that they’re awash in futility. What they’re completely unaware of is that these little Facebook high-five emoji moments that they’re having while interfering with the Trump agenda aren’t playing well in real America.”