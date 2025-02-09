February 10, 2025

IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH:

X works better than Twitter did after Musk cut 80% of the staff — including her. So this is not the own she thinks it is.

What these “victims” don’t get is that the daylight DOGE is shining on government waste, self-dealing, grift, etc., has changed the rules.

Complaints like these no longer carry any weight.

Posted at 11:40 am by Stephen Green