IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH:

You're a software engineer and you didn't think you had to show your work to your new boss' committee?

The era of crying because you have to do work has ended. You make yourself a laughing stock by complaining like this. https://t.co/VMix4Tl1iB — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) February 9, 2025

X works better than Twitter did after Musk cut 80% of the staff — including her. So this is not the own she thinks it is.

What these “victims” don’t get is that the daylight DOGE is shining on government waste, self-dealing, grift, etc., has changed the rules.

Complaints like these no longer carry any weight.