BRING IT ON: DOGE’s First Round of Cuts Went to Trump Priorities, but Bigger Targets Await.

The White House’s Department of Government Efficiency has drawn scrutiny for the rapid work of its technology team burrowing into multiple agencies, but it also says it has identified and cut more than $1 billion in spending in the first three weeks.

That is a mere fraction of the $2 trillion in spending cuts that Elon Musk, DOGE’s public face, has set as a goal, but it shows how the entity has begun going program-by-program across multiple federal agencies and paring back what it considers low-hanging fruit. The initial actions it has taken, identifying relatively small-dollar programs, could soon change markedly as DOGE team members are now embedding in some of the government’s largest programs, particularly those focused on healthcare.

Musk’s team is also working with the General Services Administration, which manages government buildings and commercial real estate, to identify which leases can be canceled or let lapse, looking for underused office space and ways to consolidate.

More than half of the cost savings that DOGE says it has found is related to diversity, equity and inclusion, totaling more than $1 billion, according to a review of the group’s posts on X, where it publishes its results. Since taking office, President Trump has ordered federal agencies to terminate diversity programs and contracts, which reflects his desire to put the culture wars at the center of his presidency.

DOGE said it also terminated about $30 million in contracts for digital modernization projects and at least $4 million in leases for little-used office space.

DOGE didn’t provide comment or details of how it arrived at the spending cuts when asked by The Wall Street Journal.