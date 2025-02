HE’S FLAILING: Sen. Andy Kim: Cuts To USAID ‘Devastating To National Security,’ ‘Doing China’s Work For Them.’

Previously:

Somebody from a developing country said to me, ‘what we

get from China is an airport. What we get from the United States

is a lecture.' https://t.co/dT674x0Qc0 — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) April 14, 2023

Whatever foreign aid was supposed to accomplish in superpower politics, it hasn’t been doing that for a long time.