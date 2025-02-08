IT’S COME TO THIS: Her son died ‘surfing’ BART trains. Now she’s suing the agency.

Daniel Baran graduated from Lowell High School and was a history student at Skyline College. He died Jan. 29 after climbing out of the BART train and falling on the tracks around Balboa Park Station.

Marina Baran previously told The Standard that her son was last seen climbing between the two rubber spacers where the train carriages meet.

“The spacers allowed and encouraged riders to contact the train’s exterior, and to climb the spacers to the train’s roof,” the lawsuit states. “Indeed, before Daniel’s death, riders had used spacers to climb to the top of BART trains, a practice called ‘train surfing.’”

The lawsuit says the trains should be “equipped with monitors, sensors, or alarms” to prevent passengers from accessing the exterior.