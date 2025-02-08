THE DIRTY SECRET OF DOGE: Dems Built It.

Petards, hoisting, some assembly required. By Democrats.

For the past three weeks, Democrats have screamed about how an unelected multi-billionaire has gained access to the levers of federal spending, mainly to pull them to the OFF position. At first they claimed that Elon Musk had no authority to operate his DOGE project or access government information, until it turns out … he did.

As attorney Tom Renz explained in a lengthy Twitter/X thread, Trump took an agency launched by Barack Obama in 2014 called the US Digital Service and renamed it the US DOGE Service, and made Musk a special adviser to it. Trump then installed Musk’s team as US DOGE Service staff and retasked the agency to find and expose all government spending in the executive branch.

How was Trump able to do this? The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak did a deep dive of his own and discovered that Trump has Joe Biden to thank. Trump largely ignored the previous iteration of USDS, assuming its work revolved around its ostensible mission of improving exec-branch information technology. Instead, it became a beehive for left-wing activists, and Biden reversed Trump’s action to protect it from political interference once in office.

Oh, and even better — it has an ObamaCare angle, too! Emphasis mine: