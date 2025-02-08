Trump stated there is no need for Biden to continue receiving access to classified information and that his administration cited Biden’s ‘poor memory”.

Trump, 78, argued that the former president set the precedent when he barred him from receiving access to the same briefings four years ago, citing Trump’s “erratic behavior.”

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social Post.

“Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” the president continued.