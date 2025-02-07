DISPATCHES FROM THE RELIGION OF PEACE: Video: CAIR-Kentucky Director In Anti-Semitic Incident Involving Chasidic Jew in NYC.

Noora Shalash, the Director of Government Affairs for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Kentucky, has been accused of involvement in a disturbing incident in New York City, where she allegedly engaged in an antisemitic altercation with a Chasidic Jewish man.

A video posted on social media today shows a woman, identified as Shalash, in a heated exchange where she can be heard shouting, “I demand Jihad” at the man. The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users expressing shock and outrage over her words and actions.

Shalash, who was born in Amman, Jordan, and raised in Lexington, Kentucky, is a prominent advocate for the civil rights of Muslims through her role at CAIR, an organization dedicated to defending and promoting the civil rights of American Muslims. She holds a degree from the University of Kentucky and has worked with CAIR for several years, making significant contributions to its work on legislative affairs.