SO NOW THE MEDIA IS ALL INTERESTED IN THE POWER BEHIND THE THRONE?

Cover of latest Time Magazine. pic.twitter.com/vb5x1BCoh2 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 7, 2025

Trump ran with Musk at his side, promising to unleash him and the DOGE boys on government spending.

Biden was a senescent puppet who was never that bright or honest to begin with — and the media happily covered for Biden and the cabal.

You do not despise them enough.