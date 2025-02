ALINSKY’S RULES FOR RADICALS CONSERVATIVES:

This is the doxxer at the WSJ who doxxed the DOGE team member and got him fired. She worked at Business Insider who have a history of doxxing people and she was funded by USAID. It looks like she was hired solely to go after the DOGE team. pic.twitter.com/GRcilyBC5E

— Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 7, 2025