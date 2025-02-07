HOW TRUMP IS LIBERATING THE US FROM THE TRANSGENDER MADNESS:

I thought Donald Trump was a woman-hater? The Guardian told us he’s a “far-right misogynist” whose return to the White House would strike “visceral horror” into the hearts of women everywhere. He’s the “misogynist in chief,” said CNN. Perhaps someone could explain, then, why he just signed an executive order in favor of women’s rights while surrounded by a joyous throng of beaming girls? The scenes in the White House yesterday were extraordinary. Trump signed an order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” It commands every educational institution and athletic association that receives federal funding to keep men, however they identify, away from female sports. A swarm of sportswomen and giddy schoolgirls watched as Trump put pen to paper. They whooped and cheered. Their glee was infectious. The order is searingly feminist. It’s a manifesto against misogyny. Allowing biological males to compete against women is “demeaning, unfair and dangerous,” it says. It robs women and girls of the “equal opportunity” to “excel in competitive sports.” This madness ends right now, Trump decreed. No longer will the women and girls of America suffer such “endangerment, humiliation and silencing.”

They’ve even noticed the change in Australia — ‘Thank You, President Trump:’ Women celebrate exec order keeping men out of women’s sports*.

* Offer not valid in California, at least for now: California plans to continue allowing trans athletes to compete in girls’ sports despite Trump executive order.

The State of California and its public school athletics association has indicated it will not fall in line with President Donald Trump’s latest executive order to keep trans athletes out of girls’ and women’s sports. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) said it will continue to follow the state’s law that allows athletes to participate as whichever gender they identify as, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. California Family Council Outreach Director Sophia Lorey told Fox News Digital that her state’s intent to defy Trump’s executive order has made her feel “disgusted.” “I am disgusted that CIF is disregarding yesterday’s executive order and instead doubling down on policies that are not only unfair, but dangerous for young women across California. By prioritizing their idol of transgender ideology over the safety and rights of female athletes, they are knowingly exposing high school girls to unsafe competition and stripping them of opportunities guaranteed for them under Title IX,” Lorey told Fox News Digital.

Gavin – here’s a top tip: When we’ve run the Mencken-inspired “Gooder and harder, California” headlines over the past few years, we didn’t intend for the meme to literally apply to your state’s teenage girls.