HOW MUCH OF 2020 WAS A USAID PRODUCTION?

Let me see if I got this right:

USAID gave money to Black Lives Matter.

BLM rioters burned down the cities.

The riots were covered by journalists, also funded by USAID, who said burning down the cities was "mostly peaceful." — The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) February 7, 2025

Mostly peaceful, but slightly fiery as well:

But a very piquant, aromatic and full-bodied fire, according to the wife of a would-be vice president: Tim Walz’s Wife Gwen Kept Windows Open During BLM Riots to ‘Smell the Burning Tires.’

Ace of Spades adds: Trump to Gut USAID; Deep State Strikes Back as Unions Sue.

I’ve been worried about inflation — how is Trump going to cut it? We don’t want the fed keeping interest rates high forever. That throttles the economy. But chopping down government spending, which pays people out in freshly-printed Fantasy Dollars, will be a big help. Elon Musk pointed out that 90% of USAID’s payments go to recipients in the, get this, Washington DC area. It’s just a funding mechanism for the left. It’s just guaranteed employment for leftwing operatives when they’re out of government. Yes, I’m sure a fraction of that money is eventually paid out to people in the developing world — after it’s laundered through a dozen leftwing NGOs and all the parasites of the left have taken their share.

Exit quote: “Professional political scientists are generally feigning horror at Elon right now, but that’s because they are members of the [professional managerial class], even if they are only minor and distant dependents on DC.”