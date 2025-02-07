HOME RULE HAS BEEN A DISASTER: Sen. Mike Lee, Rep. Andy Ogles Introduce Legislation To Repeal DC Home Rule.
What other neglected responsibilities might Congress pick back up?
HOME RULE HAS BEEN A DISASTER: Sen. Mike Lee, Rep. Andy Ogles Introduce Legislation To Repeal DC Home Rule.
What other neglected responsibilities might Congress pick back up?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.