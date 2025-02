NOPE, STILL NOT SICK OF ALL THE WINNING:

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has just signed an executive order requiring an audit of EVERY NGO which relies on federal funding, per Reuters

Biden gave BILLIONS to these NGOs to facilitate an invasion of our country.

Like the Red Cross, who was providing LITERAL MAPS to help… pic.twitter.com/azGgx7lqDE

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 6, 2025