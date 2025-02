HERE’S MORE OF THAT USAID HUMANITARIANISM IN ACTION:

I cannot stress this enough: USAID made a formal program to promote foreign countries to pass foreign laws and regulations to influence content moderation policies of US tech platforms. https://t.co/RTkF5g1Xz1 pic.twitter.com/hhhpWNEyNb — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 6, 2025

From the birthplace of freedom of speech as a constitutionally protected right to outsourcing government censorship to foreigners.