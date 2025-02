YOU DO NOT HATE THE MEDIA ENOUGH: USAID set to be hacked from 14,000 workers to just 294 as Trump team shreds humanitarian agency.

First, great job on all those cuts. Second, how was that humanitarianism going?

Over $4 billion to Haiti but Haiti only got 2% of it. The rest went to firms in DC and "other" pic.twitter.com/5CzzZT0i2H — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) February 5, 2025

USAID was a slush fund for the well-connected and their enablers in the media.