AOC LATEST DEM PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1859: Ocasio-Cortez: Illegal Aliens Are Why Americans Survived Coronavirus Pandemic.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed during a recent interview that the reason Americans survived the COVID-19 pandemic was because of illegal aliens.

AOC made the remarks during an interview with Maria Hinojosa on Latino USA while talking about the subject of illegal immigration.

“These are human beings, but they are also assets to the United States of America,” AOC said. “Now, when I move to the economic case, I want to say first that, yes, it is fraught, you know, because it is painful to see sometimes people only talk about the economic case because we’re more than just a labor force. We’re more than just a people to be exploited.”

Ocasio-Cortez said that people who vote on the issue of illegal immigration are not compassionate and do not see the “humanity” in people.

“And so if you want to be hard-nosed about it, understand that America’s immigration force and our community of immigrants, including and especially the millions of undocumented people in this country, are why America has prospered, especially why we survived the COVID-19 pandemic,” she claimed.

“And for all of the people who cast a vote based on grocery prices and inflation, if you think your groceries are expensive now, wait until the farms are empty,” she said. “If you think houses are expensive now, wait until there’s no one building them.”