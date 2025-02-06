CHANGE: Obama coalition flips to Trump as youths and parents back 47.

In a shocking new survey, Trump has the support of younger voters, millennials, parents, and the growing majority of those who get their news from new media such as long-form podcasts hosted by celebrities such as Joe Rogan.

Pollster Jeremy Zogby said that the president has maintained his 49%-48% approval-disapproval rating over his first weeks in office.

But, he added, that is with support from a group new to Trump and steady backing from Hispanics and black voters.

“Building on our final poll release of the 2024 election, which highlighted Trump’s new broad coalition — notably younger and first-time voters that played a large part in carrying him to victory — we find today that the under-45 vote buttresses the president’s approval rating,” said Zogby, the managing partner of John Zogby Strategies.

“The president scores high among parents raising children — a voting bloc that largely corresponds with millennials who have now entered their 30s and 40s — the same group who helped carry President Obama’s victory in 2008. That amounts to a generational flip since the president’s first term when those older than 65 were a major source of Trump’s support,” added Zogby.

In fact he said, older voters don’t approve of Trump, with 58% expressing disapproval.