HEH, INDEED: Pictured: The golden pager symbolizing Israel’s renewed friendship with the US.

Benjamin Netanyahu gave Donald Trump a golden pager in a symbolic reference to the covert operation that turned Hezbollah devices into lethal explosives in an attack last year.

Text on the pager, placed in the middle of a dissected tree trunk, reads: “Press with both hands.”

A small placard on the bottom of the trophy-like gift, says: “To President Donald J. Trump, our greatest friend and greatest ally. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

A source familiar with the gift told The Telegraph that Mr Trump replied on receiving it: “That was a great operation.”

Mr Trump then gave the Israeli prime minister a photo of the two of them from the latter’s US visit, inscribed: “To Bibi, a great leader.”

The US president used the meeting a the White House to announce his ambitions to resettle Palestinians from Gaza and take the Strip into US ownership.