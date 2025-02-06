HEH, INDEED: Pictured: The golden pager symbolizing Israel’s renewed friendship with the US.
Benjamin Netanyahu gave Donald Trump a golden pager in a symbolic reference to the covert operation that turned Hezbollah devices into lethal explosives in an attack last year.
Text on the pager, placed in the middle of a dissected tree trunk, reads: “Press with both hands.”
A small placard on the bottom of the trophy-like gift, says: “To President Donald J. Trump, our greatest friend and greatest ally. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”
A source familiar with the gift told The Telegraph that Mr Trump replied on receiving it: “That was a great operation.”
Mr Trump then gave the Israeli prime minister a photo of the two of them from the latter’s US visit, inscribed: “To Bibi, a great leader.”
The US president used the meeting a the White House to announce his ambitions to resettle Palestinians from Gaza and take the Strip into US ownership.
Yes, the golden pager will look awesome in the lobby of the Gaza Trump Tower.