‘EVERY NIGHT:’ MSNBC Seems to Have Found a New Obsession in Elon Musk.

On Tuesday night’s episode of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, Stephanie Ruhle picked up where she had left off the previous night in vitriolically attacking Elon Musk and his new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk was a central feature of a panel discussion she hosted, featuring Bloomberg senior executive editor Tim O’Brien, and Max Chafkin, also of Bloomberg, who is also co-host of a podcast entitled Elon & Co., which, based on the name, is apparently and a little bizarrely devoted solely to the subject of Elon Musk.

“All right, Max,” Ruhle said, turning to Chafkin, “let’s talk about Elon Musk.” She fumed that Musk was “more than front and center” in the new administration. “I mean, this guy is getting more headlines than Donald Trump.”

Strangely, it seemed that in her eyes Musk’s involvement in government was pretty much criminal, while she showed no sign of having any problem with, for example, George Soros exercising tremendous influence for left-wing causes.