JK ROWLING: “This ‘why do you care about a tiny fraction of the population?’ line is, and always was, utterly ridiculous.”

Ed posted Rowling’s entire tweet earlier, but this part needs breaking out: “Gender ideology has undermined freedom of speech, scientific truth, gay rights, and women’s and girls’ safety, privacy and dignity. It’s also caused irreparable physical damage to vulnerable kids.”

The Left transmogrified a mental health issue into a civil rights issue precisely because doing so “undermined freedom of speech, scientific truth, gay rights, and women’s and girls’ safety, privacy and dignity.”

Any means to increase their power, fair or foul.