CNN DATA GURU HARRY ENTEN LANDS COUP DE GRACE ON DEMOCRATS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS EO PROTECTING WOMEN’S SPORTS:

This was always a stupid, non-sensical hill for Democrats to pick to die on from a political standpoint. I mean, they really thought they were on the “winning” side by catering to the fringe elements in their party on co-called transgender “women” while at the same time trying to have it both ways by falsely claiming they were protectors and defenders of women.

Just like “Defund the Police” hurt Democrats in prior elections, coddling the extremists in the Alphabet Mafia had consequences for them in 2024. And the even worse news for them (and the even better news for Republicans) is that the opposition to men in women’s sports has, as Enten noted, only strengthened over the years across all party lines.