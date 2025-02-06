KRUISER: My Three-Letter Response to the Dems’ Caterwauling About ‘Unelected Officials’: EPA. “After listening to them scream about threats to ‘democracy’ for over a year, we’re all aware that the Democrats don’t know much, if anything, about the Constitution of the United States or how the government works, especially here in the era of hyper-regulation. One could say that congressional Dems are being deliberately obtuse when battling the Trump 47 administration, but I’m comfortable with saying that they’re stupid.”