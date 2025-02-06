OLD AND BUSTED: With Six You Get Eggroll.
The New Hotness? With USAID You Get Liz Cheney:
No kidding https://t.co/v2ITgs7TL4
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2025
Exit quote:
BEHOLD. My shocked face. https://t.co/KmBwUMiQZi
— Sarah A. Hoyt (@SarahAHoyt) February 6, 2025
Related: Why, it’s as if:
Democrats Warn Trump’s Unelected Shadow Government Is Dismantling Their Unelected Shadow Government https://t.co/ZD1Z8wOPYp pic.twitter.com/JKCOwjdA3S
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 5, 2025